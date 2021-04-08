Since our inception as a media company, Nation Media Group's journalism has been anchored on truth. We have told some of the best stories of courage, resilience and heroism. Stories of discovery, innovation and success. We have also revealed the truth behind the biggest scandals and tragedies of our times. Because our readers, viewers and listeners deserve the Truth.

Today, in a world filled with disinformation, misinformation and fake news, our readers, viewers and listeners deserve the truth more than ever.

Daily Nation’s market leadership has been well established over the years due to consistent efforts to give its audience timely, truthful and impartial news and stories that the audience has found useful in their day-to-day lives.

In this regard, it is imperative that we continuously re-engage our audiences, the communities around us, clients and stakeholders at large on Daily Nation’s proposition – The Truth.

The campaign seeks to reinforce Daily Nation’s positioning as a voice for the voiceless, a trusted partner to Kenya’s democracy, and a champion of the ordinary Kenyan in his/her interaction with the government of the day, a voice for the rule of law and respect for human rights, and a strong advocate for free market economies.

Today, Daily Nation will roll out an iconic, disruptive, high-octane Truth Leadership Campaign. The campaign will highlight truthful statements across various content segments including National News, County News, Lifestyle, Gender, Environment, Sports and more; challenge socio-economic issues and highlight Daily Nation’s Brand mission while using the unifying campaign tagline: You Deserve the Truth.