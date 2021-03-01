You could pay Sh20m fine or spend 25 years in jail for sharing porn

Pornography

The Bill proposes harsh penalties for those who use of electronic mediums to promote terrorism and extreme religious or cult activities, and publish pornography.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The government is struggling to instill values in the people as moral decay becomes a serious concern, even in religious circles.

The sharing of pornographic materials through the internet could soon land you in trouble if proposed amendments to the law are adopted by the National Assembly and assented to by the President in their current form.

