You could be flying a car around Nairobi by 2025

TF-X™ is the practical realisation of the dream of countless visions of the future. Kenya Airways has partnered with the Embraer spinoff Eve to develop operational models for urban air mobility (UAM) through its new fully fledged subsidiary Fahari Aviation. 

  • Kenya Airways  believes it could fly into a prosperous future with its electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.
  • More than 50 firms are now developing prototypes of personal air transportation for up to eight passengers.

Forget the double-decker expressway that promises to eliminate traffic in Nairobi... you could as soon as 2025 be able to hover over traffic in a Kenya Airways flying taxi.

