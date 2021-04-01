World powers criticise China after WHO report on Covid-19

WHO officials arrive at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on February 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Hector RETAMAL / AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

World powers are criticising China for ‘withholding’ information on initial cases of Covid-19, in what could weaken the credibility of a joint report Beijing prepared with the World Health Organisation.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Cameroon: No country for young men 

  2. Kenya records 984 new Covid-19 cases

  3. Judge recuses himself from Mwilu case

  4. Two Kenyan drivers attacked, killed in S.Sudan

  5. Raila: I'm Covid-19 negative

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.