World leaders adapt to new Afghan political realities

Angela Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a press statement on the current developments in Afghanistan, at the Chancellery in Berlin on August 16, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • US President Joe Biden defended the troop pull-out, in an address to the nation after having cut short his holiday to return to Washington.

World leaders were adjusting to the new political reality in Afghanistan Monday, the downbeat mood in the West leavened by a more pragmatic approach from some other powers.

