Women to sue Qatar over invasive gynaecological airport searches

Qatar Airways plane

A Qatar Airways plane. Women on 10 Qatar Airways flights from Doha, including 13 Australians, were subjected to the examinations late last year. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

A group of women subjected to invasive gynaecological searches at Doha airport will sue Qatari authorities, seeking redress for an ordeal that sparked global condemnation, their lawyer told AFP Monday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.