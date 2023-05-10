Woman who wrote a book on grief after her husband’s death is charged with his murder

A US woman who wrote a book on dealing with grief after the death of her husband has been charged with his murder.

Kouri Richins penned "Are You With Me?" in the months after Eric Richins was found dead in their bedroom in Utah in March 2022.

Richins told police she had mixed her husband a drink and taken it to him in bed. When she came back later she found he was "cold to the touch," Fox 13 reported Monday.

An autopsy revealed he had died from an overdose of fentanyl, with five times the lethal dosage in his body.

Investigators found Kouri Richins had asked an acquaintance to get her strong prescription pain medication, specifically "some of the Michael Jackson stuff."

Richins received up to 30 fentanyl pills.

A few days later, Eric Richins "told a friend that he thought his wife was trying to poison him," investigators' documents said, according to Fox 13.

Kouri Richins obtained another batch of fentanyl shortly before her husband died.

Richins' book, which was published almost exactly a year after her husband died, is described by its blurb as "heartwarming and reassuring."

"Written by a loving mother who personally faced this challenge, this book is designed to offer comfort and solace to young minds.

'Are You With Me' follows the story of a child who has lost their father, but who is reminded that his presence still exists all around them, just like an angel watching over them."

The couple, who had been married for nine years, had three children, all boys.

Richins has been charged with aggravated murder and three counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

The charges come less than a year after a woman who penned a tract entitled "How to Murder Your Husband" was jailed for his killing.

Nancy Crampton Brophy shot her spouse twice at the culinary institute where he worked in Oregon in the hope of collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars in life insurance.

The author, whose "Wrong Never Felt So Right" series of novels include "The Wrong Husband" and "The Wrong Lover," was caught on CCTV driving around the murder scene, but claimed she had no memory of being there, offering instead that she had probably been trying to get inspiration for a new work of fiction.