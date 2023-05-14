Wolf Warrior: Chinese diplomats learn how tricky it is to speak their mind

The work of diplomats, said English Politician Sir Henry Wotton, is to ‘lie’ abroad for the good of their country. Wotton, of course, used the word lie because it was a false translation from Latin to mean ‘stay.’

But what happens if a diplomat says something uncomfortable or is caught in the middle of a controversy that could also embarrass the hosts and his home country? Beijing has been learning that these past three weeks

Two things have happened since April 24. This week, China said it was expelling Canada's consul in Shanghai, a tit-for-tat move after Ottawa announced it was sending home a Chinese diplomat accused of trying to intimidate a lawmaker. The expulsions have plunged the two nations into a fresh diplomatic row after years of souring relations.

But the events are hardly new. Last month, Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shaye aroused controversy after he ‘doubted’ the sovereignty of the former Soviet Republics, now independent countries.

“Even these ex-Soviet countries don't have an effective status in international law because there was no international agreement to materialise their status as sovereign countries,” Lu said in a televised interview before arguing the issue of Crimea, a region Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, depends on “how the problem is perceived” if we want to determine where it belongs. Crimea had been Soviet but fell in Ukraine after the fall of the Soviet Union.

The former republics including Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Ukraine and Moldova expressed anger at the view and France and the European Union expressed their outrage too.

The Chinese Embassy in France was quick to label Lu’s comments as his personal views

“On territorial sovereignty, the Chinese side’s position is consistent and clear. The Chinese side respects the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries and upholds the purposes and principles of the UN Charter,” the embassy said in a statement.

“Following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, China was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with the countries concerned… The Chinese side respects the status of the republics born after the dissolution of the Soviet Union as sovereign countries,” it added and Mao Ning, the Spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Beijing respects the status of former Soviet republics.

Lu represents China’s recent policy of immediate and firm response to critics abroad, known colloquially as ‘Wolf Warrior’ diplomacy, after a Chinese fil by the same name. In this, President Xi Jinping authorised his diplomats across the world to constantly fetch for support and to cancel out critics, including those siding with Taiwan or labelling China’s failures in places such as Xinjiang.

It has helped to an extent and that has meant Chinese diplomats are not easier to contact and to appear in the media than before. Consider that in Africa, for instance, China managed to convince supporters of Taiwan such as Burkina Faso to cross the floor. Only the Kingdom of Eswatini supports Taiwan, a region China considers its territory.

But it has had its pitfalls, for Beijing. Lu’s controversial statements weren’t his first. During Covid-19 scourge, the Chinese embassy in France tweeted a controversial cartoon in which death was delivered to the world in boxes marked with US, and Israeli colours. It also took down a French researcher for criticising the Chinese stance on Taiwan, labelling him a little thug.

In the past, he has also roiled French authorities with his comments on Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan. At least 80 members of the European Parliament signed a letter urging France to expel him. But he survived, suggesting he didn’t annoy his bosses.

“Our work is evaluated by these standards, not whether foreigners are happy or not. We can’t stop doing it just because they are unhappy,” he said in a 2021 interview.

Lu was the ambassador in Canada when Huawei Executive Meng Wanzhou was arrested in 2018 after Canadian authorities cooperated with US officials on investigations into the firm’s dealings in Iran. China responded by detaining Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, two Canadians accused of espionage.

In January 2019, Lu argued that Western calls for the release of two Canadians held hostage in China reflected an attitude of “Western egotism and white supremacy.” He also warned Canada of “repercussions” if it sabotages Chinese 5G technology. All three officials were later freed in 2021.