William and Harry hit out at BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview

Princess Diana.

Princess Diana.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Princes William and Harry on Thursday hit out at the BBC and journalist Martin Bashir over "the deceitful way" Bashir obtained his explosive TV interview with Princess Diana, their late mother, in which she detailed her troubled marriage to Prince Charles.

