WHO unveils new team to investigate Covid pandemic

Kenya Defence Forces personnel fumigate Kibra Streets on April 15, 2020 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  AFP

The World Health Organization unveiled Wednesday a team of scientists it wants to investigate new pathogens and preventing future pandemics -- plus reviving the stalled probe into Covid-19's origins.

