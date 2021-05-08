WHO approves Chinese Covid vaccine as India logs new virus record

Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine

A medical staff shows a box of the Chinese Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination campaign at the Boris Trajkovski Arena in Skopje on May 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Robert Atanasovski | AFP

By  AFP

The World Health Organization on Friday approved the first Covid-19 vaccine from China in a bid to boost global immunisation drives, as India logged yet another record number of infections that have spilled over into neighbouring countries.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Role of bureaucrats in renewed Kenya-Tanzania relations

  2. Ethiopian Orthodox leader denounces Tigray 'carnage'

  3. Gideon Moi’s prayer meeting splits Nakuru MCAs

  4. Kenya records 572 new Covid-19 cases

  5. 50 female journalism students set for mentorship

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.