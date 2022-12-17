When ‘reformed’ terrorists fail to fight terror

Afghanistan’s Taliban administration may seem distant from East Africa. But it offers daily lessons on whether counter-terrorism measures in our region should involve former terror merchants in dealing with the problem.

Last year in August, the Taliban, long condemned by the UN and the US for terrorism and harbouring terror group al-Qaeda fighters, took over the country’s reigns.

They took over as allied forces led by the US packed up and left, after 20 years of trying to drill some form of formal governance in Afghanistan.

Part of the deal with Washington was that the Taliban eject all al-Qaeda fighters hiding among its ranks in Afghanistan as well as begin progressive reforms to protect rights of women and children, including to access education, in exchange for steps to have a global recognition for the Taliban as the bonafide administration of Afghanistan.

More than a year since the unceremonious departure of the US forces, it appears Taliban have stuck to the old tradition. This week, Pakistan’s counter-terrorism authority told the country’s senate that the US exit bolstered activities of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Pakistan’s proscribed terror group.

A report filed by the country’s National Counter-Terrorism Authority (Nacta) to the Senate said the TTP had been using chaos in Afghanistan, as well as the olive branch offered by Islamabad for dialogue to increase terror attacks.

“TTP, during peace talks process gained considerable ground; increased its footprint and magnitude of activities…the withdrawal of the US forces from Afghanistan gave impetus to TTP activities with its base [still] intact in Afghanistan,” reported the Dawn newspaper, citing the report by the counter-terrorism authority.

Worryingly, the report admitted the TTP had infiltrated some government formations ostensibly to gain first-hand information on plans at counter-terrorism.

Last month, the US sanctioned four al-Qaeda affiliates and the TTP, including its emir Qari Amjad, as global terrorists “to counter the threat posed by terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan, including al-Qa’ida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), as part of our relentless efforts to ensure that terrorists do not use Afghanistan as a platform for international terrorism,” State Secretary Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The TTP have since formally withdrew its ceasefire agreement with Pakistan, which was formally declared in June. The group has been blamed for terror attacks targeting Chinese contractors, which escalated after it withdrew ceasefire.

Pakistan, one of the first countries to argue for the recognition of the Taliban as Afghanistan’s government, has now subtly fingered the group as harbouring terror merchants targeting Pakistan.

Last month, a gunman shot dead a Pakistan security guard at the Chaman border crossing, leading to its closure for a week. The AFP reported that the incident was only part of tensions that have built as Pakistan blames Taliban for refusing to cooperate on counter-terrorism measures.

The Taliban deny harbouring Pakistani militants. Pakistan in turn has decided to build a fence along its 2700-kilometre border which the Taliban reject.

This week, more than a dozen people were wounded by the "unprovoked and indiscriminate fire" near the town of Chaman in Balochistan province, the Pakistan military said a statement

"Pakistani border troops have given befitting albeit measured response against the uncalled for aggression, but avoided targeting innocent civilians in the area," said the Pakistani statement.

"Pakistan has also approached Afghan authorities at Kabul to highlight (the) severity of the situation and demanded strict action to obviate any such recurrence of the incident in future."

The clash happened after Afghan forces tried to cut part of the fence on the border, according to a senior provincial government official who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity.

A police spokesman in Kandahar province confirmed that a clash had taken place at the border without giving further details.

A Taliban member was killed and 10 people wounded, including three civilians, a spokesman for the provincial governor added.