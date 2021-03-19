Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger down in major outage

Facebook platforms

In this file photo taken on March 22, 2018 This photo illustration taken on March 22, 2018 shows apps for Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other social networks on a smartphone in Chennai.

Photo credit: Arun Sankar | AFP

By  AFP

 Social media platforms WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger all went down in a major outage at around 1730 GMT on Friday, according to the tech monitoring website Downdetector.

