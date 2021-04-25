Vaccine doses pass one billion mark as global cases top new record

Covid-19 vaccine

Indigenous nurse of the Misak ethnic group Anselmo Tunubala, 49, inoculates an elderly indigenous woman with a Sinovac vaccine against COVID-19 in the Guambia indigenous reservation, rural area of Silvia, department of Cauca, Colombia, on April 15, 2021. 

Photo credit: Luis Robayo | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Nevertheless, the number of new infections topped 893,000 worldwide on Friday, a new daily record.

Paris,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Love and hate in times of syphilis; from Karen Blixen to Adolf Hitler

  2. BBI: Uhuru, Raila reject MPs’ verdict

  3. EACC goes for governor's Sh600m properties

  4. Mudavadi: Why I'm the best person to succeed Uhuru

  5. Uganda proposes more tax on fuel

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.