US Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for Covid

Kamala Harris

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a visit to Vandenberg space force base in Lompoc, California on April 18, 2022.  She has tested positive for Covid-19.

Photo credit: Frederic J. Brown | AFP

By  AFP

Washington, 

  US Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday but is asymptomatic and not considered a current close contact of President Joe Biden, the White House said.

"Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for Covid-19 on rapid and PCR tests. She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the vice president's residence," said Harris' press secretary, Kirsten Allen.

"She has not been a close contact to the president or first lady due to their respective recent travel schedules," Allen said, adding that Harris would "return to the White House when she tests negative."

