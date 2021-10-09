US to hold first in-person talks with Taliban since Afghan withdrawal

Doha Qatar Taliban talks

A Taliban delegation walks down a hotel lobby during talks in Qatar's capital Doha on August 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Karim Jaafar | AFP

By  AFP

The United States and the Taliban will hold their first in-person talks since the US withdrawal from Afghanistan starting Saturday, the State Department said.

