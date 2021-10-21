US set to vaccinate children aged 5-11 against Covid from November

Children who are 10 and younger produce more antibodies in response to coronavirus infection than adolescents and adults, a study showed March 22, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

The US is prepared to start vaccinating children aged five to 11 against Covid-19 starting next month, a move that will make 28 million more Americans eligible for shots, the White House said Wednesday. 

