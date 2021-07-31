US report warns Delta variant appears to spread as easily as chickenpox

Brazil Covid-19

Gravediggers carry the coffin of a Covid-19 victim at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil on January 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Marcio James | AFP

By  AFP

The Delta variant of the coronavirus is as contagious as chickenpox, probably causes more severe disease than past strains, and breakthrough cases in vaccinated individuals may be as transmissible as unvaccinated cases, according to a leaked US government document.

