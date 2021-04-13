US police shooting of Black man sparks fresh protests

Brooklyn Center, Minnesota

People gather holding signs before curfew to protest the death of Daunte Wright who was shot and killed by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on April 12, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Fresh protests broke out Tuesday night in Minneapolis despite a curfew implemented after a police officer fatally shot a young Black man when she confused her handgun with her taser, fuelling tensions in a US city already on edge because of the George Floyd murder trial.

