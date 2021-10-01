US plans to keep Al-Qaeda in check in Afghanistan with air strikes

The Taliban this week accused the United States of violating international law with drone flights over Afghan territory.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

The Pentagon plans to rely on air strikes to prevent a resurgence of Al-Qaeda now that US troops have left Afghanistan, but experts and some lawmakers are skeptical about the effectiveness of the so-called "over-the-horizon" strategy.

