US orders 200 million more Pfizer vaccine doses

Covid-19 Vaccine

Vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached, with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer, on November 17, 2020.
 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

The United States will purchase 200 million more Covid-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer and BioNTech and has an option to buy additional doses to address virus variants, the companies announced Friday.

