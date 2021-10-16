US offers to pay families of Afghans killed in drone attack

Kabul Afghanistan

Taliban fighters stand guard near a damaged car after multiple rockets were fired in Kabul on August 30, 2021 as the United States raced to complete its withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Photo credit: Akil Kohsar | AFP

By  AFP

The United States said Friday it has offered to pay unspecified compensation to relatives of 10 people in Afghanistan including seven children who were killed by mistake in a US drone strike as American forces were completing their withdrawal.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.