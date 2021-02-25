US murder suspect confesses to killing neighbour and cooking her heart ‘with potatoes’

Police tape

A police tape at a crime scene.

Photo credit: File

By  AFP

A man accused of a triple murder in the US state of Oklahoma sliced one victim's heart from her body and cooked it with potatoes to serve to other victims before attacking them, US media reported Wednesday.

