US issues first passport with 'X' gender

In this file photo taken on June 11, 2017, a demonstrator waves a rainbow flag on the National Mall during the Equality March for Unity and Peace in Washington, DC. - The US on October 26, 2021, announced its first passport with "X" for gender, a landmark step for people outside the binary male or female categories. 

Photo credit: Zach Gibson | GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA | AFP

By  AFP

The United States on Wednesday announced its first passport with "X" for gender, a landmark step for people outside the binary male or female categories.

