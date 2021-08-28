US intelligence community concludes coronavirus not developed as bioweapon

Coronavirus

Coronavirus disease medical illustration.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  AFP

The US intelligence community has reached "broad agreement" that the coronavirus was not developed as a bioweapon, and most US agencies assess with "low confidence" it was not genetically engineered, according to an unclassified summary of a report.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.