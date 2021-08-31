US drone strike wiped out Kabul family, says relative

Kabul Afghanistan

Taliban fighters stand guard near a damaged car after multiple rockets were fired in Kabul on August 30, 2021 as the United States raced to complete its withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Photo credit: Akil Kohsar | AFP

By  AFP

When Ezmarai Ahmadi returned home from work on Sunday evening in Kabul, the usual gaggle of squealing children were waiting to greet him -- his sons and daughters, and a slew of nieces and nephews.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.