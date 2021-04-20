US city braces for conclusion of George Floyd trial

George Floyd

People hold placards as they protest outside of the Courthouse during the trial of former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota on April 19, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Janay Clayton has no doubt there will be trouble in Minneapolis if the white ex-police officer accused of murdering George Floyd walks free -- with soldiers patrolling the streets and shops boarded up in anticipation of a verdict.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Idriss Deby's State funeral set for Friday

  2. Guns exposé: DCI summons a 'threat to media freedom'

  3. Kenya reports 629 new Covid-19 infections

  4. Uhuru in DR Congo for first ever State visit

  5. George Floyd trial: Biden says evidence overwhelming

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.