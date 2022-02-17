US 'candy bomber' pilot Gail Halvorsen dies at 101

candy bomber Gail Halvorsen

Gail Halvorsen, the former US pilot who thought up the idea of dropping tiny improvised parachutes loaded with sweets for children into Berlin during the Soviet blockade. He has died at the age of 101.

Photo credit: Michele Tantussi | AFP

By  AFP

Berlin

