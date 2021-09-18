US admits strike in Kabul killed 10 civilians, not Isis militants

Kabul Afghanistan

Taliban fighters stand guard near a damaged car after multiple rockets were fired in Kabul on August 30, 2021 as the United States raced to complete its withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Photo credit: Akil Kohsar | AFP

By  AFP

A top general admitted the United States had made a "mistake" when it launched a drone strike against suspected Islamic State militants in Kabul, killing 10 civilians including children instead during the frenzied final days of the US pullout from Afghanistan last month.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.