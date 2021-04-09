US adds Chinese supercomputer centers to export blacklist

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo speaks during the daily briefing on April 7, 2021, in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC. 

Photo credit: Brendan Smialowski | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Beijing hit back angrily on Friday, claiming that the US measures aimed to "curb China's development".

Washington,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Oparanya hosted by Raila day after he met DP Ruto

  2. Why Prince Philip wasn’t called king

  3. Uganda taxman recalls Bobi Wine’s armoured car

  4. Kenya records 17 more Covid-19 deaths

  5. On S. Sudan highways, truck drivers face ‘Wild West’

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.