Unvaccinated remain major source of pandemic deaths in US

US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden when he received his second Covid-19 jab on January 11, 2021. Vaccinations likely prevented some 107,000 hospitalisations and 39,000 deaths of Medicare beneficiaries in the first five months of this year. 

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

Coronavirus vaccines are having a big impact on preventing hospitalisations and deaths among seniors, one of the most vulnerable groups, according to a new study released by the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.