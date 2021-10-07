Unvaccinated remain major source of pandemic deaths in US

Coronavirus vaccines are having a big impact on preventing hospitalisations and deaths among seniors, one of the most vulnerable groups, according to a new study released by the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Vaccinations likely prevented some 265,000 coronavirus infections, 107,000 hospitalisations and 39,000 deaths of Medicare beneficiaries in the first five months of this year, according to the research issued on Tuesday, which used individual claims and county vaccination rates to estimate the impact to the country's 62.7 million recipients.

The study, which used a sample of 25.3 million people, found reductions in deaths nationally for all racial and ethnic groups and across all 48 states included in the sample.

The biggest impact of the shots appeared to be for American Indians and Alaska Natives, groups that were particularly hard hit by the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated that 215,737,487 people have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, making up 65 per cent of the whole US population; fully vaccinated people stood at 186,060,146, accounting for 56 percent of the total.