Ukraine upends strategy to woo South Africa

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba’s recent visit to South Africa appears to be a review of strategy for dealing with Africa, a region that largely stayed on the fence, refusing to condemn Russia’s invasion of his country.

South Africa whose ruling party, the African National Congress, has had enduring ties with the then Soviet Union, and now Russia, is in Ukrainian sights.

While in South Africa, Mr Kuleba addressed students at the University of Pretoria where he criticised political labels of a generic ‘West’, and the ‘global South’ as being inaccurate and unhelpful, especially to the conflict.

“I don’t think any other foreign minister in the world has visited 12 African countries in one year. We did it on purpose,” said Kuleba last week.

“We want to reclaim the relationship that we had – the relationship that we lost in the late 1990s because we were drowning in our internal problems and needed to focus on our return to Europe, where we geographically, historically and culturally belong.”

Ukraine was initially a part of the Soviet Union before that bloc of republics collapsed in the 1990s. Kuleba said the new states spent early years of post-Soviet life dealing with internal troubles and had lost touch with Africa.

“When I look at the past of our relations with African countries, there is a lot of depth and content in this cooperation if we can close the gap from the late 1990s until now,” he added.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had made similar rounds this past year, forging closer ties with pro-Russian governments on the continent and trying to drive a wedge between African states leaning more towards ‘the West’ – such as the US and the UK, which have heavily supported Ukraine.

Mr Kuleba had by end of last week visited 12 African countries within one year and said it had taught him “a lot” and drawn lessons from looking inwards.

“The lesson that we have learnt from this is that it doesn’t matter how solid your relationships are; every single day that you have not been investing in them, you are losing them.”

“I don’t use the term ‘Global South’ anymore. I do not use the word ‘West’ either. Because this is such a misleading interpretation. First, it creates the impression that the whole (Ukraine-Russia) conflict is about ‘the West and the rest’, or ‘the North and the South’.

“And this is the key and fundamental narrative of Russian propaganda and Russian understanding of the world.”

The war in Ukraine has lasted 18 months. And relations between Pretoria and Kyiv – as well as between other African countries and Ukraine – dramatically been iced after many states on the continent repeatedly refrained from condemning the invasion.

Kuleba’s most recent foray into Africa saw him meeting his South African counterpart in Pretoria on Monday on much more cordial grounds.

The talks between Minister Kuleba and his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor appear to have gone well, going by the way they referred to one another by first names.

Kuleba questioned the viability of the notion of ‘Global South.’

“Where is the ‘Global South’? Would it be fair to say that there is unanimity among African countries on all key issues in global affairs, including the Russian aggression against Ukraine? No.

“The way you vote, and the way you conduct relations with Ukraine and Russia is different and makes every country unique,” said the Ukrainian minister.

Despite the minister’s best efforts to maintain focus on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and various African states’ positions on that, the conflict in Gaza, rather than the war in Ukraine, dominated the post-meeting press conference in Pretoria.

While refraining from condemning Russia, Pandor repeatedly brought up Israel, charging that Israel and its backers were engaged in “collective punishment”.

Pretoria’s pro-Palestinian stance was underlined with the recall Monday of its diplomats based in Israel.

The road back to mutual good relations received a major boost when South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Ukraine with other African leaders in June in a bid to forge a peace between the warring countries.

Although the African peace initiative bore no immediate fruit, there has been a noticeable warming of relations between the two presidents following their meeting in Kyiv, even as Russia launched another round of missiles at the Ukrainian capital.

The two presidents met again in person at the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September, and have since had several telephonic discussions.

Kuleba has previously criticised African countries, which abstained or voted against UN General Assembly resolutions condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but said he understood why countries like South Africa chose to play the peace-keeper role.

Pandor said, “Our original decision as the government of South Africa was to remain non-aligned and keep open the possibility of engaging both governments. It was a correct decision. Today, we are one of the few countries (or) rather, regions of the world, which are able to speak to both Ukraine and Russia.”



