UK TV host Piers Morgan steps down after complaints over Meghan remark

Piers Morgan

British television host Piers Morgan.

Photo credit: Nicholas Kamm | AFP

By  AFP

British television host Piers Morgan on Tuesday left his role presenting ITV breakfast show "Good Morning Britain", shortly after sparking 41,000 complaints and storming off the set in a row over Meghan Markle. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenyans jailed for illegal entry into Tanzania

  2. Denmark suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine over blood clot fears

  3. PRIME Omar Lali’s Sh250,000 a month stipend from Keroche heiress

  4. Libyan soldiers free 120 migrants from captors

  5. PRIME Kenya approves use of Russia's Sputnik V Covid vaccine

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.