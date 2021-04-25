UK's Boris Johnson under growing pressure after ex-aide's attacks

Boris Johnson.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives an update on the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic during a virtual press conference inside 10 Downing Street in central London on March 23, 2021, the one year anniversary of Britain's first national lockdown. 

Photo credit: Hannah McKay | AFP

By  AFP

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced growing scrutiny Sunday following explosive accusations by his former chief aide Dominic Cummings earlier this week that he lacks competence and integrity.

