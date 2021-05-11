UK launches programme to support media freedom in Kenya

British High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott

British High Commissioner to Kenya, Jane Marriott, speaks on February 21, 2020 during a function at the High Commissioner's residence in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Salaton Njau | Nation Media Group

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • UK High Commissioner to Kenya, Jane Marriott, revealed on Tuesday her government was launching the Our PROTECT programme which will target crucial players in the media sector and support their work environment.

The British government is launching a new programme meant to support free media in Kenya, adding to its latest campaigns to improve independent journalism.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Court revokes nomination of Dorothy Jemator to IEBC panel

  2. Covid-19: Kenya records 334 new cases, 18 deaths

  3. DRC President brushes off criticism over generals

  4. Ugandan court bans exams on Muslim holidays

  5. Uhuru, UK PM Johnson in virtual meeting

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.