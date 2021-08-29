UAE to resume visas for tourists vaccinated against Covid

Covid-19 visa

The United Arab Emirates announced it will resume issuing visas to all tourists fully vaccinated against Covid from Monday, August 30, 2021.

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Those eligible will have to be fully inoculated with one of the Covid-19 vaccines approved by WHO.
  • The UAE is made up of seven emirates including the capital Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
  • The country continues to enforce strict rules on wearing masks and social distancing.

Dubai

