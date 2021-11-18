Two men convicted in 1965 killing of Malcolm X to be exonerated

Malcolm X

US civil rights leader Malcolm X.

Photo credit: Pool

By  AFP

Two men found guilty of the 1965 assassination of civil rights leader Malcolm X are to have their convictions thrown out, one of them posthumously, in an admission by US authorities of a historic miscarriage of justice.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.