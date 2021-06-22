Turkey fronts ‘new approaches’ to diplomacy in latest pitch to Africa, world

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives a press conference after the NATO summit at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) headquarters in Brussels on June 14, 2021. 

Photo credit: Yves Herman | Pool | AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • At a two-day forum attended by Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta in the Mediterranean city of Antalya, Turkish officials railed at the world’s richest nations for “abandoning” the poor.

Turkey is fronting what it calls “new approaches” to international relations as African leaders criticise rich nations for hoarding vaccines.

