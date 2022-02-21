Trump's new social media app plans slow rollout starting Monday

Former US President Donald Trump gestures at the end of a rally to support Republican Senate candidates at Valdosta Regional Airport in Valdosta, Georgia. The former president has been accused of inciting his followers to use force in a bid to overturn the result of the 2020 election.

Photo credit: Caballero-Reynolds | AFP

By  AFP

Donald Trump's new social media platform "Truth Social" is planning a gradual rollout this week and should be "fully operational" by late March, potentially raising the former president's profile more than a year after he was banned by major social media.

