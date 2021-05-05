Trump launches online platform after social media ban

Donald Trump

Former US President Donald Trump.

Photo credit: Mandel Ngan | AFP

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

Former US President Donald Trump has launched an online platform aimed at directly communicating with his supporters, months after his various social media accounts were banned over allegations that he used the tools to disseminate election falsehood.

