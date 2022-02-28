Trump favourite for president - at US conservative confab

Former US President Donald Trump

Former US President Donald Trump gestures during the Conservative Political Action Conference at The Rosen Shingle Creek on February 26, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.

Photo credit: Joe Raedle | Getty Images | AFP

By  AFP

Former US president Donald Trump easily won Sunday's Republican straw poll of who is favoured to be the party's 2024 White House nominee, conducted at an annual convention of grassroots conservatives.

