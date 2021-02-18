Trump casino demolished in Atlantic City

Trump Casino

A pile of debris from the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino are seen after it was imploded on February 17, 2021 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Photo credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez | Getty Images | AFP

By  AFP

The former jewel in the crown of Donald Trump's bankrupted Atlantic City casino empire was demolished Wednesday with 3,000 sticks of dynamite.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.