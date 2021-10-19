Trump attacks Colin Powell after death

Former US President Donald Trump has attacked former Secretary of State Colin Powell as a man who made “big mistakes on Iraq”.

In a statement released by his team, the ex-president said it was “wonderful” to see Mr Powell treated well by US media in death and said he hope he would someday be extended the same grace.

"Wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and famously, so-called weapons of mass destruction, be treated in death so beautifully by the Fake News Media. Hope that happens to me someday," Trump said.

"He made plenty of mistakes, but anyway, may he rest in peace!" Trump added.

He also referred to Powell as a "Republican in name only."

Trump's sentiments are in contrast to messages of condolences from the Republican Party's top brass.

The statement, considered an unusual tone for an ex-US President, was received with a mix of surprise and shock online.

I showed my wife and son Trump's statement on Colin Powell's death. The called me a liar because they said there is no way a person is this despicable. Trump has reached a new low. https://t.co/wye08SPQh8 — Charles Richardson (@CharlesR1981) October 19, 2021

Given the chance to be gracious about someone’s death, or say nothing at all, Trump takes a decidedly different route pic.twitter.com/HMgFAiiRcK — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 19, 2021

Disgusting. But not surprising. pic.twitter.com/dcpwXw7CzN — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 19, 2021