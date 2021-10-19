Trump attacks Colin Powell after death
Former US President Donald Trump has attacked former Secretary of State Colin Powell as a man who made “big mistakes on Iraq”.
In a statement released by his team, the ex-president said it was “wonderful” to see Mr Powell treated well by US media in death and said he hope he would someday be extended the same grace.
"Wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and famously, so-called weapons of mass destruction, be treated in death so beautifully by the Fake News Media. Hope that happens to me someday," Trump said.
"He made plenty of mistakes, but anyway, may he rest in peace!" Trump added.
He also referred to Powell as a "Republican in name only."
Trump's sentiments are in contrast to messages of condolences from the Republican Party's top brass.
The statement, considered an unusual tone for an ex-US President, was received with a mix of surprise and shock online.
Powell was known to be a fierce critic of Trump. He also threw his weight behind Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.