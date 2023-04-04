Trump arrives at courthouse to face historic criminal charges

Former US president Donald Trump arrived for a historic court appearance in New York on Tuesday, facing criminal charges that threaten to upend the 2024 White House race.

Trump's motorcade drew up at the court complex in Manhattan after making the six-mile (10-kilometer) journey from his Trump Tower residence near Central Park.

Trump will be arraigned during his first court appearance today following an indictment by a grand jury that heard evidence about money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.

Donald Trump said Tuesday it was "surreal" to be appearing in court, as he posted live updates on social media while being driven to face criminal charges in Manhattan.

"Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can't believe this is happening in America," he posted on his Truth Social platform.