Trump announces plans to launch new social network 'TRUTH Social'

Donald Trump

Former US President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives for his campaign-style rally in Wellington, Ohio, on June 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Stephen Zenner | AFP

By  AFP

Former US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced plans to launch his own social network, in the latest push to reclaim his internet dominance after he was banned from Twitter and Facebook in the wake of the Capitol insurrection.

