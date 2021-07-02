Trailblazing pilot Wally Funk, 82, to fly into space with Jeff Bezos

Wally Funk

Wally Funk, right, was one of the Mercury 13, a group of women who passed rigorous astronaut testing in the 1960s but were never part of a launch.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Barrier-breaking woman aviator Wally Funk, 82, will join Jeff Bezos this month on the first crewed spaceflight for the billionaire's company Blue Origin, the firm announced Thursday.

