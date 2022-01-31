Top oil producers to meet amid record crude prices

crude oil prices Opec countries

Majnoon oil field in Iraq. The world's top oil-producing countries will meet on February 2, 2022 to discuss a further increase in output, while crude prices have reached seven-year highs rattled by geopolitical tensions.

Photo credit: Hussein Faleh | AFP

By  AFP

London

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.