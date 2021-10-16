Timeline: Afghanistan since the Taliban victory

Taliban

A militant of Taliban holds a rifle while standing on a street in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan.
      

Photo credit: Sputnik | AFP

By  AFP

As at least 32 die in a bombing at a Shiite mosque in the southern city of Kandahar -- the second major attack on the minority in a week -- we look at Afghanistan since the Taliban stormed back to power.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.