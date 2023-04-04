TikTok fined Sh2.1bn for letting children under 13 use platform
Britain's data protection regulator said Tuesday that it fined TikTok £12.7 million (Sh2.1 billion) for allowing up to 1.4 million children under 13 to use its social media platform in violation of its own rules.
The Information Commissioner's Office said the Chinese-owned firm broke UK law by failing to obtain the consent of parents or guardians to use the children's data, after they had set up accounts despite being too young.
More follows…