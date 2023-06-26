Threat of violence hurts Pakistan’s hunt for foreign investment

Pakistan’s desperations for foreign investments to boost its cash-strapped economy are increasingly facing an obstacle from homegrown extremist groups, risking its valuable relations with partners such as China.

Last week, the AD Ports Group of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed an agreement on Thursday to take over the running of part of Pakistan's main Karachi docking facility in a deal worth an immediate $220 million, the company said.

The deal will come as a shot in the arm for Pakistan, with the economy on the brink of collapse and the government desperate for big-ticket foreign investment to help service crippling debt.

AD Ports Group, meanwhile, formed a joint venture with another UAE company, Kaheel Terminals, to take over berths from Karachi Port Trust (KPT), the state-owned handling agency.

"The JV will undertake significant investments in infrastructure and superstructure over the next 10 years," an AD Group statement said.

Plans include deepening the berths to allow for bigger ships to dock, extending the quay wall, and increasing the container storage area.

As a result, the terminal will be able to handle ships capable of carrying up to 8,500 containers, and capacity will increase from 750,000 to a million containers a year, the statement said.

Karachi Port is Pakistan's oldest and busiest, with 33 berths, and the UAE deal will see the joint venture lease four of them for the next 50 years.

The bulk of development is planned for 2026.

The UAE is a major contributor to Pakistan's economy in the form of grants, loans and direct investment, and has previously bailed out a government that for months has been on the brink of defaulting on its debt.

But this region is also giving Pakistan its heaviest headache yet: extremist groups have been targeting mainly Chinese expatriates working on Islamabad’s most critical economic corridor.

Some authorities in Pakistan such as in Punjab have established special protection units for Chinese workers on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is effectively a part of the envisioned Belt and Road Initiative. The Corridor could be worth $50 billion in infrastructure projects across Pakistan.

Yet an array of militant groups, including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), ISIS and the Baloch Liberation Army have threatened or even slowed the projects making the country to wait longer on the return on investments.

Beijing has voiced its concerns. And Foreign Minister Qin Gang told his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari early in the year that he hopes that the Pakistani side will continue to take strong security measures to protect the Chinese. The TTP group last year withdrew from talks with the government and declared war on Pakistan.

But Pakistan’s measures to protect the Chinese have been controversial. Since March, officials in the threat zones have been asking Chinese owned firms to observer security measures such as installing security cameras and hiring private security. In some areas, the police shut down Chinese establishments warning they were in danger.

In April, police in Karachi shut down a Chinese restaurant, a supermarket and sea fish company, accusing entities of failing to comply with standard security protocols.

In April last year, a suicide bomber targeted the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi, killing three Chinese teachers and a Pakistani driver. In June 2020, an attack the Karachi stock exchange whose building was partly owned by a Chinese consortium was targeted. Two years earlier, the Chinese Consulate in Karachi. The Baloch Liberation Army acknowledged the attacks.

Yet the attackers have targeted the projects directly. In July 2021, a bus heading to a dam site in Kohistan area was bombed, killing 13 people including nine Chinese workers. The dam was being put up by the Chinese funding but Pakistan later compensated families of the Chinese workers.

The problem has seen Pakistan, China and neighbouring Iran hold a series of talks. Last week, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said his country expects concerted efforts against the extremists.

“Terrorism is a common enemy of humanity,” he said.

“China firmly opposes and strongly condemns terrorism in all its manifestations. We stand ready to work in close collaboration with Pakistan, Iran and other regional countries to resolutely crack down on terrorist forces that endanger the interests of the three countries and regional security.”